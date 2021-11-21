CAPE ELIZABETH – Norma Elizabeth Frick Francalangia, 93, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at the Woodlands of Cape Elizabeth.

She was born Jan. 4, 1928, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of E. Harry and Anna (Anderson) Nylin, and educated at Commerce High School in Worcester, Mass. She was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Business School.

Norma was employed as a biller at Waites and Hobbs in Worcester, Mass. prior to marrying her first husband, Ernest E. Frick Jr. to whom she was married for 29 years. During this time, she loved being a wife to Ernie and mother to their daughter, Sharon. After becoming a widow, she went back to work outside the home at State Mutual Insurance Company where she met Anthony Francalangia. They married and enjoyed over 30 years together before she was widowed once again.

Norma enjoyed classic movies and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Eastern Star.

Norma is predeceased by her husband, Ernest E. Frick Jr., her husband, Anthony Francalangia; plus her dear sisters Nancy Stockhaus and Carole Kary; and a great-grandson, Charles Brian Haller.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Elizabeth, with whom she made her home for several years in Cape Elizabeth. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lauren Staley, James Haller Jr., Christopher Haller and Tess Haller; plus three great-grandchildren, Rylie Haller, Alice Staley and Claire Staley; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester, Mass. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Norma’s name to:

Friends of Fort Williams Park,

299 Ocean House Rd.,

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, or

Shriners Hospitals for Children,

ATTN: Processing Center,

P.O. Box 947765,

Atlanta, GA 30394.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous