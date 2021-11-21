JACKSON, N.H. – Joanne H. Clarey passed away peacefully at her home in Jackson, N.H. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Joanne was born Jan. 14, 1941 in York, Pa. to Margaret Elizabeth Herbold and James Leroy Herbold, the second of five children.

At the age of 4, Joanne moved to Lexington, Mass., and graduated from Lexington High School where she was an honor student, cheerleader, field hockey captain, debater, actor in the senior play, class representative, singer in school chorus, operettas, acapella groups and a women’s octet. She was awarded the Harvard University prize for both extemporary speaking and writing.

She graduated from Colby College, in Waterville, with a B.A. in English Literature and worked as an English teacher for 13 years. She was active in the Civil Rights Movement and wrote lyrics for a protest song which was published and released by Metro Media.

Joanne returned to school and earned an M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling, followed by an Ed.D. in Counseling Psychology and Supervision at the University of Maine, Orono and taught for several years at the University of Maine, Orono. She was appointed the first coordinator and director of the Women’s Studies Program at the University of Southern Maine in Portland where she developed curriculum, taught and consulted with graduate and undergraduate programs in New England. She spoke widely on Women’s and LGBT rights and published many journal articles on the subject. She established a private practice in Portland, offering psychotherapy to women and couples and consulted with non-profit organizations, Domestic Violence, Rape Crisis, and Planned Parenthood as an advocate. Activism against racism, sexism, homophobia, systematic discrimination against the poor and elder population was her heart’s work.

Joanne cherished the opportunity to explore and share in the expression of art and writing. She wrote six cozy mysteries, two thrillers, poetry, short stories, and most recently “By the Sea”, a book of essays about her stay as a caretaker on a wild and fragile island. Joanne reveled in the beauty of life along the coast of Maine and in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She enjoyed camping, swimming, collecting stones, scary movies, gardening, reading, and good conversation.

She leaves behind her loving partner of 26 years, Anne Garland; and the loves of her life, her daughter, Lisa Clarey, her son, Brandon Clarey; and her grandson, Zachary Hemp. She leaves her siblings Joyce Herbold, Bonnie Herbold, John Herbold, and Richard Herbold; as well as nieces, nephews; and many friends.

The family will have a private celebration of Joanne’s life.

They respectfully request that memorial donations be made in Joanne Clarey’s name to the

Jackson Public Library,

P.O. Box 276, Jackson, NH,

on line at https://square.link/u/jhICVwCn in support of their collection of women authors, or to the

Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice,

P.O. Box 432,

N. Conway, NH 03860,

on line at https://www.vnhch.org/.

Guest Book