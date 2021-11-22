Benefits

Holiday Benefit for Community Fund, online to Dec. 12. Shop and support Maine children and families through Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, kitetails.org/events-calendar/online-holiday-benefit-2021.

Scarborough Kiwanis Sock Drive, drop off until Dec. 1 at Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company, 354 Payne Road, Scarborough. Accepting warm socks, hats, gloves and mittens for Preble Street in Portland.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive, drop off toys, boots and coats until Dec. 10 at South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St.; South Portland Fire Station; Cash Corner; or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road. For more information or to adopt a family, contact Liz Darling at 767-4243 or [email protected]

Toys for Tots Toy Drive, Sea Bags’ Freeport store, through Dec. 5 bring in new and unwrapped toys to fill the boat, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Books/Authors

Writing Contest, Patten Free Library in Bath accepting submissions from teens grade 7 and older and adults for short fiction and memoir, cash prizes, deadline Dec. 3, patten.lib.me.us/2021-annual-writing-contest.

Thursday 12/2

“Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, 8 p.m. virtual event, Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. #1 New York Times bestselling author, longfellowbooks.com.

Friday 12/3

“Ex Libris: Barbara Kingsolver in conversation with Ann Patchett,” 5:30 p.m. virtual talk, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland, mechanicshallmaine.org.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library at Flight Deck Brewing on Brunswick Landing. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books at Night, virtual Mechanics’ Hall Book Club, 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Chess Club, 6 p.m. first & third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

First Friday Book Club, noon via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group, 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Sci-fi Book Club, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group, 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

StoryWalks by Freeport Community Library, new book every month. Details at freeportlibrary.com.

World War II Commemoration, free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Warm Thy Neighbor emergency heating assistance program, serves qualifying households in Brunswick, Topsham, Harpswell, Bailey Island, Cundy’s Harbor, Lisbon Falls, Lisbon, Lisbon Center, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Durham through the end of March. Call 729-1161 ext. 115 or see tedfordhousing.org/programs/heating-assistance.

Sunday 11/28

Maker’s Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Tuesday 11/30

Wreath Sale, last day to order for pickup Dec. 4 at First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20-$25; text Lynne Lanctot at 207-318-1605 or email [email protected] to order.

Wednesday 12/1

World AIDS Day candlelight vigil, 5 p.m., outside Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland. Hosted by Frannie Peabody Center with keynote speaker Maine’s CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Ongoing

American Legion Munjoy Hill Post 161 veterans membership drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Have a beverage on us and check out the Post. 44 Atlantic St., Portland. Call 772-9314 for more information.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Critical Home Repair program, Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Game Night at Foreplay Sports Pub, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Children’s Home is accepting applications from families who want help with gifts for their children for the holidays, including clothes, winter essentials, toys, books and games, apply at bit.ly/3FL4VOl.

Maine Extension Homemakers Virtual Exhibit Hall, projects and crafts created by University of Maine Cooperative Extension members, extension.umaine.edu/homemakers.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and comradery. Registration is not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo, noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal), 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month until April, Acacia Lodge, Route 136 Royalsborough Road, Durham.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 Railroad Square in the Bickford Pavilion. Live music, food truck.

Dining

The Sharing Table: Food For All, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels, call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information,” new blog by University of Maine Cooperative Extension with recipes, food preservation and safety, grocery shopping on a budget, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/spoonful.

Fairs & Festivals

Home for the Holidays Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough, societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org

Last Call Christmas Arts & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5, Seasons Event Conference Center, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Maine Made Crafts hosts quality artists and crafters, newenglandcraftfairs.com

Made in Maine Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Mt. Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way, Topsham, societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org

Saturday 11/27

Tree Lighting with Santa, 2-5 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street Brunswick, brunswickdowntown.org. Friday 12/3 Freeport’s Sparkle Celebration Parade of Lights, 6 p.m., dozens of floats and marching groups on Main Street; Santa arrives to bring the Talking Tree to life, visitfreeport.com. Saturday 12/4 Christmas Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, gift baskets, yard sale, handmade items, raffles, lunch at the Snowflake Café. Walnut Hill Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wescustogo Hall, Memorial Highway #120, North Yarmouth. Free, societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org.

Health

Chronic Pain Class, 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays starting Nov. 24, six-week Zoom workshop to learn how to manage chronic pain. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Living Well for Better Health, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23 to Dec. 28, online once a week. Helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis and high blood pressure. Free, register at healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected]

Tuesday 11/30

“Introduction to Self-Compassion,” 7 p.m., Zoom, free, nov30mscintro.eventbrite.com.

Thursday 12/2

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors, 1 p.m., Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Monday 11/29

Explore Girl Scouts: New Member Information and Sign-up, 6 p.m., Zoom from South Portland. Free.

Thursday 12/2

Grab & Go Craft: Spice Up the Room, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport.

Saturday 12/4

Night Tree, a Holiday Tradition, on the hour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 25 people max, Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Children’s story time, 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud, 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series, noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group, virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each virtual session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Storytime, 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Storytime for Toddlers, outside Freeport Community Library, 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday and Thursday through Nov. 22. Limited seating, weather permitting, masks required for ages 4 and up, free and open to the public, 865-3307.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa, 10:30 a.m., on Facebook Live for music, movement and fun from Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Wednesday Yoga, 9-9:30 a.m. weekly, The Children’s Museum lawn, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, reservations at revecyclingstudio.com/schedule#/week.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Children’s Programs in Freeport include Farmer for the Morning, Farmyard Storytime and Salamander Meander, learn more at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Libraries

Thursday 12/2

Curtis Memorial Library Board Annual Meeting and “Growing Up Bookish: A Conversation Between Literary Sisters,” 6 p.m., with authors/editors Kate Egan of Brunswick and her sister, Elisabeth Egan, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Friends of the Topsham Library Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library, open for browsing, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library, open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library, open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Saturday 11/27

“Eyes on Owls,” 10:30 a.m., outside Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Live owl show, $12-$28, maineaudubon.org.

Sunday 12/5

Pre-Holiday Walk, 1 p.m., Fort Williams Park, hosted by Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road. Free, ceumc.org.

Ongoing

Falmouth Land Trust, guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps, free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Women’s Hike Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Wednesday 12/1

PFLAG Online Support Meeting, 7 p.m., Peer support for families, friends and members of the LGBTQ+ Community via Zoom. Free.

Ongoing

Al Anon, noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Connected, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center, support, classes and resources at dempseycenter.org/programming/browse-classes-workshops.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

Volunteer

American Red Cross Blood Drives, redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Cooks needed to prepare meals for Independence Association group homes in Brunswick. Scheduling two meals weekly Monday and Thursday. Contribute once, monthly or weekly, email [email protected]

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Friday 11/26

Center for Wildlife Animal Ambassadors, noon, Maine Beer Company, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Monday 11/29

Free Boat & Tote Stenciling, 6 p.m., L.L.Bean Flagship Store, lower level (Coffee By Design), Freeport. Limited seating, registration required, visitfreeport.com.

Thursday 12/2

Kitchen Licensing, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. virtual workshop hosted by MOFGA, $15-$25, mofga.org/event-calendar/kitchen-licensing-workshop-2.

“Europe: The New World Order and the Challenges of the 21st Century,” 6:30 p.m. Zoom talk by Matthew Ward, hosted by The Camden Conference and Rockland Public Library. Email [email protected] by 4 p.m. Dec. 2 for a link and identify the event in the subject line. Free and open to all.

Sunday 12/5

Elderberry Syrup Workshop, 10 a.m., Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group, 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

“From Farm to Table Fare,” seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso, help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

