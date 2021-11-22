Anni Clark at Cadenza

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

Maine Media, free, online conversations on diverse topics in photo, film, book arts and writing through Dec. 8, mainemedia.edu/events/lectures.

“Serenity,” annual exhibit of paintings, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, through Nov. 28, richardboydartgallery.com.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

“The Alpinist,” through Nov. 27, Frontier Cafe Cinema & Gallery, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, brunswickdowntown.org.

Sunday 11/28

“The Battle of Algiers,” 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, 1966 masterpiece shown on 16mm, space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9 for the holidays. Closed Mondays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Sunday 12/4

Bowdoin College Museum of Art Virtual Family Saturday, 11 a.m., all ages, includes discussion of works on view or themes in art and related hands-on activity. Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 11/26

Peter Albert, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. $18/advance, $20/door, visitfreeport.com.

Ryan Blotnick Band | Dimensions in Jazz, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Sparks the Rescue Reunion Show, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $15.

Spencer & The Walrus Present Beatles Night, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $22.

Tusk, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$30.50.

Saturday 11/27

Ryan Blotnick Band | Dimensions in Jazz, 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Tusk, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $15-$30.50.

Friday 12/3

International Open Mic, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Range of songs, poetry and beyond. Free, tickettailor.com.

The Collins Band, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. Mix of modern and classic blues, jazz and Americana.

Portland Community Chorus: “Awake My Soul and Sing,” 7:30 p.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., inspiring and uplifting songs that celebrate overcoming pandemic hardships. Free, portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Moon Hooch, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Constantine Maroulis, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$27.50.

Saturday 12/4

The First Course | Palaver Strings Beehive Chamber Series: 5-8:30 p.m. To kick off their Season 8 Chamber Series, Palaver Strings presents The First Course, a program of critically acclaimed string quartets throughout the ages. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Anni Clark, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Carolyn Currie Concert, 7 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $8-$10, usm.maine.edu.

The Mallett Brothers Band, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25, statetheatreportland.com.

Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St.$25.

Sunday 12/5

SUNDAZE, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Celebrating originality, diversity, abstract, experimental and/or weird through music, flasklounge.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Theater/Dance

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Theatre Department of Cape Elizabeth High School, 343 Ocean House Road, $5-$15.

“The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26-28, Dec. 4-5, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, portlandmaine.gov/574/Merrill-Auditorium.

Maine Playwrights Festival, open for new scripts by Maine playwrights. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 28, acorn-productions.org.

“Searching for Mr. Moon,” stream through Dec. 5, Portland Stage Co., 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Funny and poignant autobiographical journey to fatherhood, portlandstage.org/show/searching-for-mr-moon.

