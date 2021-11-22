Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 11/30 7 p.m. Broadband Committee Meeting
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Select Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Fri. 11/26 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Wed. 12/1 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Thur. 12/2 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Wed. 12/1 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 12/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
