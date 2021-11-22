Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  11/30  7 p.m.  Broadband Committee Meeting

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Select Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Fri.  11/26  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Wed.  12/1  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Thur.  12/2  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/2  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Wed.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Thur.  12/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, yarmouth maine
