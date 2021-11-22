The Wells Chamber of Commerce announced the 36th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Wells Plaza and proceeds north on Route 1 to Wells Junior High School.

The Primary event sponsor is Kennebunk Savings. Silver sponsors are Avita of Wells and DF Richard Energy. Bronze sponsor is the Rotary Club of Wells.

There will be plenty of cookies and hot cocoa to be had the day of the parade – Coldwell Banker Realty in Kennebunk will serve at the starting point and York Hospital in Wells will be in front of the junior high school gymnasium at the conclusion of the parade.

Families, youth groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals are invited to participate. There is no charge to participate. For more information, contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or visit www.wellschristmasparade.com.

Pro wresting returns to Kennebunkport

Live professional wrestling makes its way to Kennebunkport on Saturday, Nov. 27 at American Legion Post 159.

Organizer Scott Drew said $2 of every ticket sold will go to Autism Speaks, and proceeds from raffles will be donated to the autism organization as well. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St.

Among others, the show features WWE Hall of Famer, Mr. USA Tony Atlas, Jessie Nolan and Widow Belmont.

Advance tickets, at $12 and $10, are available at Kennebunk Toy Co. on Main Street in Kennebunk, Guay’s Sunoco in Lower Village, American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport and Top Dollar Pawn in Sanford. Tickets are $15 and $13 at the door, organizers say.

Craft fair scheduled at Legion Post 159

American Legion Christmas Craft Fair is planned for Dec. 4-5. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The fair will feature a variety of crafts by Maine artisans, gift baskets, baked goods, photographs, jewelry, raffles, silent auction and more.

It is presented by American Legion Post 159, located at 102 Main St., Kennebunkport (across from the police station. For more information, call 967-2400.

Skates sought for Skate Swap

Got Skates?

The town of Kennebunk is accepting new or gently used ice skates to add to its inventory for the upcoming Skate Swap.

Ice Skates can be dropped off at the Recreation Department or the town clerk’s office at Kennebunk Town Hall. For more information, call 207-604-1326.

Library to host Arctic climate specialist

The Camden Conference and Kennebunk Free Library present Dr. Susana Hancock at the Kennebunk Free Library on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Hancock’s discussion is titled Climate Politics in Contemporary Europe.

Hancock is a specialist in Arctic climate geopolitics. With a background ranging from astrophysics to linguistics, she is a recent three-degree graduate of the University of Oxford. Originally from Maine, she has worked and lived in the polar regions for much of her life. Currently, Hancock is an expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is on the Executive Committee of the Association for Polar Early Career Scientists where she works on climate and science diplomacy, and has been an Arctic consultant for the UN’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

She has just returned from COP26 in Glasgow and the UN in Geneva, where she was an invited speaker on Arctic environmental geopolitics and on cognitive linguistics in climate communication. In her other life, she is an elite rower who has competed around the world and qualified for the 2016 Olympic trials and currently coaches at Waynflete School.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Astronomy club schedules meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Dec. 3 at The New School in Kennebunk. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 6:45 p.m.

The New School is located at 38 York St. The December meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s, What’s Up for the Month, and the popular Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The Astro Shorts meetings provide and opportunity for discussion. At this meeting, the society’s board of directors for 2022 will be elected.

If skies are clear, members may visit the Talmage Observatory at Starfield for an observing session.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at The New School. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also invited and welcome.

Astronomical Society of Northern New England also hosts Star Parties at its Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk. For more information about the society, including directions and events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Churches to host Prelude events

Church on the Cape United Methodist Church will host its Prelude Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair features handmade craft items, holiday decorations, cookie and bake sale, jewelry, artwork and warm cider will be served.

New this year is a Christmas tree and wreath sale featuring a variety of sizes, fully decorated.

Also scheduled is a book signing with the Rev. Nonie Freeman, author of “Do You Know How Wonderful You Are?”

Church on the Cape is located at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise.

Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport will host the Sounds of Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Church on the Cape will host the concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The concert features Wendy Hagarty, trumpet, Ted Hagarty, clarinet, Nancy Chamberlin, piano, and Janice Stover, director Song Sisters and Choir.

Museum Store Sunday is Nov. 28

For the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,400 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 22 countries, and five continents will offer shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday on Nov. 28.

“The Museum Mercantile at the Brick Store Museum will participate in the signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting its parent institution and the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores,” wrote Cynthia Walker, Brick Store Museum executive director, in a Nov. 4 email.

This year, the museum’s annual Holiday Showcase is an expanded shop within the museum’s historic buildings offering fine art and craft from Maine artists. Support of the Holiday Showcase means shoppers will help both independent artists and the museum flourish this year. The Holiday Showcase runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 21, with free admission to the museum sponsored by H.M. Payson.

“This year it’s more important than ever to support local cultural institutions—many of which have been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Blue Anderson, president of the Museum Store Association Board of Directors and director of Visitor Services for the Columbia River Maritime Museum. “On Museum Store Sunday, we encourage shoppers to ‘Be a Patron’ at their favorite museum stores to not only find inspiring, creative, and educational gifts for friends and family, but to also lend much needed support to these important venues. Whether online or in person, Museum Store Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for consumers around the world to shop local, support artisans and small suppliers, give back to the community, and find unique gifts for loved ones.

“During these uncertain times, shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday as the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.”

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Brick Store Museum, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org and follow on social media @BrickStoreMuseum.

Atlantic Hall plans annual Prelude Fair

The Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise will hold its annual Prelude Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of items sold at the fair, including antiques, jewelry, paintings, holiday gifts and decorations, photographs, oriental rugs, rope craft, handmade paper, sculptures, cheeses, jams/jellies and a special Old- Time Raffle. During the fair, Ed Wright, an acoustic guitarist and Cape Porpoise resident, will perform a mix of holiday music

For more information, call Ed Briggs at 207-967-3357.

