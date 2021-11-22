AUBURN — Jeanne (Petrin) Demers died peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2021.

Jeanne was born on March 8, 1949, in Biddeford, Maine, to Lucien and Therese Petrin. She was the oldest of three children. She attended Catholic schools in Biddeford and continued on to study mathematics and French at St. Francis College in Biddeford. She was the first in her family to graduate college. While there, she met her future husband, Marc Demers. They married in August of 1971 and remained together happily for over 50 years.

After a short out-of-state teaching career, Jeanne and Marc started a family and moved back to Maine. They eventually built their home on Trapp Road in Auburn where they raised their family. After many years as a stay-at-home mom, Jeanne returned to work in the kitchen at Sherwood Heights Elementary School where she remained until her retirement.

Jeanne was an accomplished cook, seamstress, all-around problem solver and do-it-yourselfer long before DIY was a trend. There was not a piece of furniture she couldn’t upholster, no meal she couldn’t cook, and no article of clothing that she was unable to alter or create. Although her immediate family were the greatest beneficiaries of her talents, she often lent her talents to others, such as a young priest in need of vestments, a family member looking for a special-occasion outfit, or a friend requiring alterations to a wedding dress.

Jeanne loved to learn and read. She had an analytical mind, frustratingly flawless logic, and fierce debating skills. She spent hours tutoring her children and, eventually, her grandchildren. Education and hard work were always priorities to her, and she loved doing home projects with her husband. Her greatest gifts, though, were kindness, selflessness, and patience. She was always ready and available to spend time with her husband, children, and grandchildren and the many people who called her memere/mom.

Jeanne was preceded in death by both her parents.

She is survived by: her husband; her three children Luc (Alexandra) Demers, Caryn (Jamey) Bourgoin, and Lydia (Dennis) Tuttle; her cherished grandchildren; and a large extended family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity and forgiveness that spans the world. Her legacy will continue for generations through those that have been fortunate enough to love her.

The family would like to thank Jeanne’s in-home caregivers who cared for her with love and compassion, including Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Good Shepard Food Bank, Alzheimer’s Association or HFC.

