Art

Through Dec. 3

“A Closer Look” by members of the Bridgton Art Guild at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Through Dec. 8

“Call/Response,” Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham.

Film

Nov. 26-28

Prides Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, triple feature: 4:50 p.m., “The Polar Express”; 7 p.m., “Elf”; 8:45 p.m., “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets at bit.ly/3HLXwPO.

Music

Nov. 27

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

Nov. 29 & Dec. 1

Vocal Ink, 7:30 p.m., University of Southern Maine Gorham campus, Corthell Hall. recital of new vocal music by student songwriters. Free, tickets at usm.maine.edu/music/vocal-ink.

Nov. 30 & Dec. 2

Joyous Sounds, 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. Features the University of Southern Maine Chamber Singers, Choral Union and Chamber Orchestra. Virtual and in-person tickets $10, university-of-southern-maine-school-of-music.ticketleap.com.

Dec. 2 & 3

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles Fall ’21, 7:30 p.m., USM Gorham, Corthell Hall, $10, usm.maine.edu/music/usm-vocal-jazz-ensembles-fall-21.

Dec. 4 & 5

Musical Theatre Winter 2021 Showcase, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham Campus, pay-what-you-want, bit.ly/2ZeGSqM.

Huskapellas Fall 2021, 8 p.m., Corthell Hall, Gorham Campus, pay-what-you-want, bit.ly/3nEZrOb.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Dec. 3 & 4

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Neil McGarry’s one-man performance at Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

