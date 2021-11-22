Thank you for including my opinion piece on the effectiveness of a national carbon fee and dividend, over energy subsidies (“State carbon tax more efficient route to clean air,” Nov. 18).
Alas, your headline erroneously cast it as a “state carbon tax,” which I do not advocate. A state carbon tax indeed would be problematic if not impossible, especially in a state like Maine where fossil fuel extraction is almost nonexistent. We need to be placing a cost on all the companies pulling carbon out of the ground and sharing that revenue immediately as a rebate to all Americans.
David Kunhardt
Former solar CEO
Scarborough
