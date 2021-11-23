With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 23-29:

TUESDAY 11/23

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 35, 413 Broadway, South Portland

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road, Topsham

noon to 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 5 High St., Buckfield

noon to 5 p.m., Spring Hill, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick

WEDNESDAY 11/24

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St., Bowdoinham

FRIDAY 11/26

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 40 Douty Hill Road, Sangerville

noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

SATURDAY 11/27

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton

MONDAY 11/29

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

1 to 5:30 p.m., Saint Hyacinth’s Church, 295 Brown St., Westbrook

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

