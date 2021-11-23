FREEPORT

Trumpet ensemble to play Sunday

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport will host a performance by the Portland Trumpet Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday at its newly opened Meetinghouse Arts performance venue, at 40 Main St.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Ages 16 and under can attend free of charge.

To purchase tickets or for more details, go to freeportartsandculture.org.

SCARBOROUGH

Juried craft show at high school

The Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen’s juried “Home for the Holidays” craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Scarborough High School, 20 Gorham Road.

Admission is free and parking is plentiful.

WATERVILLE

Festival of Trees ends this weekend

Viewing hours for the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of the Trees will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Elm, 21 College Ave.

Admission is $2. Raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the displayed trees will be sold, with winners picked at 5 p.m. Sunday.

ARUNDEL

‘Pajama Shopping Day’ at Weirs Motors

The Arundel Historical Society and the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce will partner for a “Pajama Shopping Day” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Weirs Motors dealership at 1513 Portland Road, Route 1.

The holiday event will include a bake sale, plant sale, and White Elephant sale with many crafters on hand to sell their wares. “Reindeer Games Raffle” tickets also will be sold.

SACO

Museum’s Festival of Trees starts Friday

The 17th Annual Festival of Trees at the Saco Museum begins Friday, offering extended hours and added Sundays through Dec. 29 at 371 Main St.

The theme for this year’s festival is “A Little Holiday Music.” The event will be back inside this year, featuring grand displays of trees, wreaths, lights, and more. Attendees are invited to come vote for their favorite tree and try their luck with various raffle prizes. There also will be silent auctions for items featured on the Artist Tree. Raffle fees are $5 for 3 tickets. Winning tickets will be drawn on at 4 p.m. Dec. 16. All raffle and sale proceeds benefit the community programming efforts of the Dyer Library/Saco Museum. Admission is free and masks are still encouraged at the museum.

The new hours at the museum are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Sundays; from noon to 8 p.m. Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is closed on Mondays.

SACO

All welcome at free Thanksgiving dinner

St. Joseph Council No. 12941, Knights of Columbus will sponsor its free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, at 271 Main St.

All the fixings for a turkey dinner, including dessert and beverages, will be available. Dinners are also available for take-out. Delivery orders are also available and must be placed in advance and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m.

Menus are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St. and delivery orders can be called in to Mitch or Dave at 467-5357. Take-out orders can be picked up at the hall.

There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome. Donations toward the dinner are appreciated; they may be sent to: Knights of Columbus, PO Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005. Checks can be made out Knights of Columbus with a note for Turkey Dinner on the memo line.

KENNEBUNK

Open house at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host a Tree Lighting Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 117 Main St.

Admission will be free all day for guests to explore current exhibits and the expanded Holiday Showcase featuring local artists.

Free admission continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; there will be a raffle.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Music, food, and the Lighting of Tiny Timber

The annual Lighting of Tiny Timber will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the New Gloucester Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road, Route 231.

The event will feature music by the Gray-New Gloucester High School Chorus, a History Barn Open House, and refreshments provided by New Gloucester Library. Pandemic rules apply. Sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society. For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

CAMDEN/ROCKPORT

West Bay Rotary to offer Christmas trees

West Bay Rotary will hold its annual Christmas tree fundraiser beginning Friday at the Maine Sport parking lot, 115 Commercial St., Rockport. Lot hours will run from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Home delivery also is available for a small donation to West Bay’s Satellite Club.

Added this year will be a pay-it-forward option at checkout, to supply trees to those who may not be able to afford one this year. Wreaths will also be available.

For more information, go to westbayrotaryofmaine.org.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Holiday trees, wreaths to go on sale at Mill Creek Park

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club will be selling Christmas trees and wreaths at South Portland’s Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Freshly cut, Maine-grown Christmas trees and handcrafted wreaths can be bought in person on the tree lot or online with complimentary curbside pickup.

The tree lot will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For hours or more details, go to rotarychristmastrees.com.

ROCKLAND

Humane society hosts Festival of Lights Craft Show

The Annual Festival of Lights Craft Show, hosted by Pope Memorial Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St.

The Elks Lodge kitchen will be open and serving lunch for purchase. Over 40 Maine artists will sell their wares. There also will be a silent auction, bake sale, and the opportunity to purchase the cookbook “Recipes to the Rescue,” a collection of recipes from the Pope Memorial Humane Society community.

Admission is $2, and children under 12 attend free.

Proceeds will directly benefit food, medicine, care, and shelter for homeless animals in Pope Memorial Humane Society’s care.

For more details, email [email protected]

