I read Bill Nemitz’s Nov. 21 column on his response to COP 26 with interest, as it was the only story I saw in Sunday’s paper that addressed the vital health of our planet or our democracy.
Although this Thanksgiving week we can all be grateful that COP26 actually met, and that the Build Back Better Act passed the House, neither goes far toward reducing carbon emissions in time to benefit my grandchildren. If they can’t breathe, the other benefits are moot.
The Senate can now add a significant carbon fee on fossil fuels, which will promote rapid reduction of emissions and speed innovations in heating and transportation, while returning proportionally more of that money to the lower- and middle-income earners.
Give power to your Thanksgiving gratitude by making a call and/or email to our senators. Let them know you join the 73 percent of Americans who’ve already told Pew Research Center that they support taxing corporations based on their carbon emissions. We can do this. If you need more details on how this will work, seek more information from the Citizens Climate Lobby.
Valerie Blais
Portland
