Dorothy Alice Cook 1941 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Dorothy Alice Cook, 80, passed away peacefully on Nov 16, 2021. She was born on Nov 7, 1941 in Brunswick to Leon and Dorothy Trufant. Dottie married Amos Cook, and had a son Jeffery. Dottie is survived by her son, Jeff Cook and his wife Jen of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Audrey of Brunswick and Brittany and Brendon of Burlington, NC; two great-grandbabies, Addison and Carter; her companion, Murray Douglas of Topsham; two sisters, Mary Fields and Sara Bishop; lots of nieces and nephews, and great nieces & nephews! She will be missed by all!! Dottie loved to cook for her family and big crowds. She was the life of the party. Dottie was a kind hearted lady and loved the ocean. She loved her country music and dancing in her younger years with family and friends. Later in life Dottie cared for her sister, Mary Taylor, who she loved very much. Dottie was predeceased by her parents and her husband Chuck and sister, Nora Reese and her husband Gene. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers! To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

