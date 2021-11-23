Phyllis “Nunny” Bickford 1941 – 2021 LEWISTON – It is with heavy hearts and joy-filled memories that we celebrate the life and passing of Phyllis Bickford. Born and raised in Lisbon Maine, Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years Clifford Bickford, three daughters and one son, Kimberly Miller of Lisbon, Kevin Bickford of Los Angeles California, Kristin Walton and her husband Bob Walton of Brunswick, and Kelley Cutler and her husband Michael Cutler of Lisbon, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Phyllis was truly a one-of-a-kind woman; outspoken, confident, and the family matriarch. She was incredibly soft, loving, caring, and above all a daughter of Christ. She loved her family and the Lord with all her heart and soul. To summarize the life of such a wonderful woman in mere words is impossible, she loved her husband Cliff to an endless extent, whispering words of love and direction until the very end, her literal last breath. Staying positive, upbeat, and strong with her son and daughters in her last moments, telling them not to worry, that she’s going home and it’s okay. She provided comfort to her grandchildren telling them to be strong and courageous and to raise our children the same way she did, in the name of God. Nunny, you are so incredibly loved and will be missed more than anyone could know. A great light has gone out in this world but an even brighter one will shine in heaven. We miss you and love you. Love, All of us “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.” John 14: 1-4 Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A celebration of life will be held in Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

