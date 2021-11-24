Debra A. Fox 1959 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Debra A. Fox, 62, died at 11:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born Feb. 7, 1959, in Holden, Mass., a daughter of Arthur and Theresa Perry Fox. She was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1977. She enjoyed painting, drawing, reading, cooking, knitting, and gardening. She took pleasure in visiting the beach, spending time with her nurturing friend, Micheal Connelly, her beloved family, and her cherished cat, Hazel. She is survived by her three daughters, Alycia Fox of Hollywood, Md., Alexa Fox of Concord, N.H., Abigail Fox of Westbrook; a brother, Doug Fox and wife Suzan of Holden, Mass., a sister, Donna Lenschow and her husband Deleo of Fitchburg, Mass.; two granddaughters, Serenity Tracy and Azalea Vendttie of Westbrook. Friends and family are invited to visit 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Debra Fox’s Memorial Fund to support her granddaughter’s future education. https://gofund.me/52eb3316

