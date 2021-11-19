Richard E. Burns 1937 – 2021 MERE POINT – Richard E. Burns “Dick” died on Nov. 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on May 27, 1937 in New York City, N.Y. to Edith and Ernest Burns. He grew up in Lake Success, N.Y. and graduated from Great Neck High School. He was a very proud graduate of Bowdoin College in Brunswick and New York University Law School. Dick was a scholar, intellect, mentor, counselor, public servant, and friend to everyone he met. He was incredibly well regarded, respected and beloved. As a husband, father and grandfather “Opa”, there was no one better. He was fiercely loving, and while he certainly shared his opinion, he was always supportive of everything his family wanted to do and was endlessly proud of his children and grandchildren. He always had a big smile, hug, kiss and thumbs up sign for everyone. Dick raised his family in Chappaqua, N.Y., lived there for 50 years and served on the New Castle town board as a council member and subsequently two terms as town supervisor. He was appointed by the NYS Governor to serve as the chairman of the Westchester County Parkway Commission. Dick practiced law for nearly 60 years, starting with the Federal Trade Commission, leaving to enter private practice, for many years with his brother, Bruce and then later as solo practitioner sharing management with his wife Martha. Dick loved the outdoors, became an avid hiker and, along with his son Paul, climbed and summited most of the High Peaks in the Adirondack Mountains of New York State, many in winter. They then went on to summit Mt. Whitney in California in 2009. Dick retired from the practice of law in 2016 and moved to Brunswick to be near his beloved alma mater, Bowdoin College. In Maine he busied himself with all things Bowdoin: He attended sporting events, was a booster and proud grandfather to two of his granddaughters who attended Bowdoin and worked tirelessly on the alumni fund, earning the honor of the Bowdoin College Alumni Service Award in 2018. In his retirement, he could be found visiting the art museum for which he was also a benefactor, attending political lectures, and working out at The Buck Fitness Center where he was a friend to all, from the students to the staff. He lived at the end of Mere Point loving the best view in the world every day and enjoyed sailing in nearby Casco Bay, but most of all, he enjoyed his friends and deeply loved his family. He is predeceased by his parents Edith and Ernest Burns; brother, Bruce; and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Burns; his children and their spouses Lisa Burns and her partner Suzanne Barg, Paul Burns and his wife Kristin Jhamb, stepchildren William Cossum and Carol Maher and her husband Michael; and his grandchildren Alexandra and Rachel Burns, and Colleen and Megan Maher; and nieces Enid and Rebecca Burns. The family will celebrate Dick in the coming weeks and are planning a memorial service at Mere Point in the Summer of 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatievs.net. In lieu of flowers, Dick would have appreciated donations be sent to The Bowdoin College Alumni Fund directed to the class of 1958 Scholarship fund (https://www.bowdoin.edu/alumni-families/giving-opportunities/annual-giving/alumni-fund.html). The Gathering Place of Brunswick, Maine (http://brunswickgatheringplace.org/contribute/), OASIS Free Clinics of Brunswick, Maine (https://oasisfreeclinics.org), or the charity of your choice.

