PORTLAND – Jeffrey A. Billingslea, born Oct. 20, 1968 in Portland to Jack M. and Mae Lan Wah Billingslea, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021 after a long illness.

He was a movie enthusiast, loved music and above all else he loved his family.

Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, Ramona M. Lambert, Janice G. Tabone and Deborah K. Friedel. Jeffrey is survived by five sisters and two brothers, Kathleen L. Friedel, Diana J. Pelletier, Jack D. Billingslea, Olivia A. Perkins, Laurie K. Hannes, James P. Billingslea and Nancy R. Fulton. Jeffrey is also survived by his uncle John Wah, aunt Sandra Wah and aunt Barbara Kolo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeffrey will be sadly missed for his sense of humor, infectious laugh and his spirit of generosity to everyone around him.

To share memories of Jeffrey or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

