SANFORD – Lionel J. Williams, 87, of Sanford, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.Lionel was born in Sanford on May 2, 1934 to Alfred and Blanche (Jolin) Williams and attended the local Catholic schools, graduating from St. Ignatius High School. Following high school he proudly served in the United States Army. After completing his term in the military, he returned to Sanford and married Priscilla Bernier. Together they raised five children and shared 65 wonderful years of marriage.During his working life, Lionel was employed as a milkman, delivering milk from house to house and went on to work for Nissen Baking Company delivering bread. He retired in 1986 so he could enjoy fishing, family, hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling and doing pretty much anything outdoors. He loved to garden and cut wood and had the opportunity to take many trips including Florida, Rome and Hawaii. He will be remembered as a very loving and caring husband, dad and pépère and will be dearly missed.Lionel was predeceased by his daughter, Lorraine Landry; his parents, Alfred and Blanche Williams; and his brothers, Maurice and Paul WilliamsSurviving are his wife, Priscilla Williams of Sanford; four children, Raymond Williams and his wife Gail of Palm Coast, Fla., Elaine Hartford and her husband Barry of Sanford, Roger Williams and his wife Brenda and special friend Kim of Sanford and Daniel Williams and his wife Debra of Shapleigh, a son-in-law, James Landry of Sanford; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at St Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment with military honors will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:St. Thomas School69 North Ave.Sanford, ME 04073﻿

