WELLS – Patricia (Spirounias) Consalvo, 79, of Wells, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at High Pointe House Hospice care in Haverhill, Mass.

Patricia was born in Biddeford on Feb. 20, 1942, a daughter of Nicholas and Elpiniki (Coronios) Spirounias. She graduated from Biddeford High School, and went on to Secretarial School in Boston. Nearly 60 years ago, Patricia married her beloved husband, Louis Consalvo.

Patricia and Louis lived in Wells where they raised their family. She was a successful clothing store owner for over ten years on Main Street in Kennebunk. They then retired to St. Augustine, Fla. and Santee, S.C. for a time, making their final home in Wells, where they resided for over five years.

Her passions included teaching dance, being at the beach, and the gourmet club with her York group of friends. As well as her proud Greek heritage.

Most of all, Patricia loved the time spent with family and friends. Her love of conversation and laughter will be sadly missed by many.

Patricia is survived by her husband Louis Consalvo; son Nicholas Consalvo and wife Katherine Consalvo, daughter Stephanie Consalvo; her brother Robert Lang; and favorite cousins Judy Coronios and Chuck Clifford; grandsons Bryce Consalvo and Hunter Kitchens.

Services will be private. To view Patricia’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

