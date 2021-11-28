“I bought ‘Mozart’s Starling’ by Lyanda Lynn Haupt at Bull Moose in Waterville. It thrilled me to read about the ordinary starling being a pet for Mozart for three years in his Vienna apartment. The author experienced the same in her home in order to write her bird facts and music facts. Star was Mozart’s pet when he wrote Figaro and other masterpieces. The historian noted starling behavior throughout this unusual mix of science and musical background about Mozart’s genius, his death so very young, and his fame.” — MARTHA F. BARKLEY, Belgrade Lakes
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Toy Fund
Mother asks for help: ‘It has been hard’
-
Arts Review
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ isn’t exactly DOA, but it could use a script doctor
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Eli Spaulding, Freeport
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: 2021 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Outdoors
Fewer restrictions, more amenities hold promise for Alpine ski season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.