“I bought ‘Mozart’s Starling’ by Lyanda Lynn Haupt at Bull Moose in Waterville. It thrilled me to read about the ordinary starling being a pet for Mozart for three years in his Vienna apartment. The author experienced the same in her home in order to write her bird facts and music facts. Star was Mozart’s pet when he wrote Figaro and other masterpieces. The historian noted starling behavior throughout this unusual mix of science and musical background about Mozart’s genius, his death so very young, and his fame.” — MARTHA F. BARKLEY, Belgrade Lakes

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

