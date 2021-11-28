SCARBOROUGH –

Bethany Jo Varney Mogan of Scarborough, daughter of Carol Varney and the late Kenneth Edward Varney Jr., passed away after a long illness at Mercy Hospital in Portland on Nov. 25, 2021.

She was born Sept. 12, 1969. After graduating from Scarborough High School, she went on to graduate from the University of Maine, Farmington.

Beth always had a smile on her face despite her own battles with cancer, wounds and muscular dystrophy. She never used her physical limitations as an excuse to dictate her life. Beth worked right up until the past year, holding several jobs that assisted others with disabilities gain use of equipment and access to services needed to overcome their limitations.

In 1999 she married Mike Mogan. Together they attended live concerts, trips to Foxwoods and weekly football pools. Beth had her own crafting business called “Beyond Limits” and she was always looking for new projects to add to her crafts. The world lost a ray of sunshine with her passing.

Beth is survived by her husband, Mike Mogan; her mother, Carol Varney; sisters Toni Rumery and Deborah Young; along with her aunts, uncles; nephews, nieces; and cousins.

Visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Beth’s name to:

Pine Tree Camp,

114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.,

Rome ME 04963 or online at https://www.pinetreesociety.org.

