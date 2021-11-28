PORTLAND – Richard “Dick” G. McCarthy, 82, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, with his children by his side at Maine Medical Center, due to injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born in Portland on August 12, 1939, the son of the late Roger and Gertrude (O’Brien) McCarthy. He attended St. Patrick’s School and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1957. He went on to graduate from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance and University of Southern Maine.

Richard was retired from Standish Telephone/Utilities Inc. where he was the treasurer for over 25 years and prior to that worked for Hannaford Bros. Co. as manager of accounting. He also provided accounting services for many small businesses, and assisted individuals with their taxes over the years.

Richard married Carlene Ann McHugh on August 18, 1962. They initially made their home in Portland, and later moved to Falmouth where they raised their two children. He was a devoted husband to Carlene through her long ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was predeceased by his brothers Roger and Robert McCarthy.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carlene McCarthy; daughter, Christine Pratico and her husband Joseph, son, Richard McCarthy and wife Beth; and his beloved grandchildren Abigail, Timothy and Audrey Pratico and Megan and Elizabeth McCarthy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and their families; along with sisters-in-law Carol Campbell and her husband David, and Joanne McHugh.

Richard will be greatly missed by all and will fondly be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends, his kindness, smile and sense of humor.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org).

Guest Book