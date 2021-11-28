AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved wife, mother and Nana, Geneva Ellis on Nov. 24, 2021 after a period of declining health. Her loved ones always near.

Geneva Joyce Lewis was born on Jan. 30, 1930, the second youngest of seven siblings, the daughter of Leslie Wadsworth Lewis and Blanche (Robinson) Lewis. She grew up on a farm in North Whitefield, Maine and attended schools locally. During the summers of her high school years, Geneva was a dishwasher and cook’s helper for a local family campground in China, Maine. She played high school girls varsity basketball for three years and was co-captain of the team during her senior year at Erskine Academy. Geneva graduated on June 6, 1948 as Second Honor Essayist and attended Ricker College in Houlton for one year.

Geneva worked as a switchboard operator for the China Telephone Company before going to work for the Central Maine Power Company. It was at a Fireman’s Benefit Dance in South China, Maine that Geneva met Wilbur S. Ellis and after a short courtship, they were joined in matrimony on Nov. 15, 1952 at the Christ Church in Gardiner, Maine. Geneva was a hardworking stay at home mother to her five children. When the last child entered school, she went to work at Boucher’s Butcher Shop, then onto the Maine State Department of Taxation, retiring in 1995 from the Maine State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages.

Geneva will be remembered for her kind spirit. She had a sweet gentle nature about her that made you instantly comfortable enough to want to sit and chat. She was devoted to her family and loved them all unconditionally. Geneva was an amazing cook and baker. She made clothes for her growing family and enjoyed knitting. In her later years, Geneva treasured the time she spent with her family. She took pleasure in reading novels, going on long car rides, and watching all sports, particularly woman’s basketball. Geneva was a communicant at St. Barnabus and St. Mark’s Episcopal Churches in Augusta, Maine. She was a member of Christ Church in Gardiner, Maine.

Geneva is survived by her husband Wilbur of 69 years; her five children, Kim and spouse Rena, Timothy, Jill, Scott, Tracy Greaney and her spouse Scott; grandchildren, Michael and spouse Theresa, Kyle, Chelsea Haskell and spouse Bryden, Sarah Ellis-Humphrey and spouse Troy, Joshua and his significant other Danielle Doyon, Emily Stauffer and spouse Matthew, Benjamin Greaney and Adam Greaney; great-grandchildren, Braden and River Ellis, Cooper Ellis, Ivan, Oliver, Avery and Everly Haskell, Caleb and Colby Humphrey, and Lillian Stauffer. Geneva is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, and great grandnephews too numerous to mention. Geneva is also survived by her sister-in-law, Theresa Ellis, who kept in regular touch and was a source of great comfort.

Geneva was predeceased by her parents and grandparents Leslie and Annie (Plummer) Lewis. She was the last surviving sibling being predeceased by Mabel Charles, Marion Boynton, Leslie Lewis Jr, Helen Lewis, Mary Bailey and Caroline Griswold.

Per Geneva’s request there will be no visiting hours. Private graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Windsor, Maine on a later date.

Arrangements are by Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street Augusta.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfh.com

Donations may be made in Geneva’s memory to:

Christ Church

2 Dresden Avenue

Gardiner, ME 04345-2633

