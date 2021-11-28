SCARBOROUGH – Dorothy “Dot” Kilmartin, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home following a long illness. Dot was born in Portland on Jan. 27, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Doris (Ward) Kilmartin. She attended local schools, including Portland High School and enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17. After her term in the service, Dot enrolled in St. Joseph’s College and graduated with a B.A in Social Work in 1958. She starting teaching in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach and finally Westbrook Junior High School where she worked for several years. Dot then opened her own job agency called “Professional Persons Placement”. She later worked as a saleswoman for American Frozen Foods and several restaurant equipment companies before opening “The Equipment Lady” which sold restaurant equipment, this she operated until her retirement in the mid 1990s. She won many awards over her lifetime for being a top salesperson, most notably, a pink Cadillac. Dot was a longtime communicant of St. Dominic’s Church, St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s Church. Throughout her entire life, Dot was very active in the Catholic Church. She had a strong affection for cats and dogs, she enjoyed fishing and camping. Her greatest joy was the time she spent surrounded by her family. She was energetic and sociable and had a great sense of humor.The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough for all the love and great care given to Dot over the years.Dot was predeceased by a sister, Patricia McDermott and her brother Joseph Kilmartin. She is survived by her sister Katherine E. Noel of Falmouth; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Dot’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland.A reception will follow at the church hall of St. Pius at 492 Ocean Ave. at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To view Dot’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution in Dot’s memory to:Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,217 Landing Rd.,Westbrook ME 04092

