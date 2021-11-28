PORTLAND – Virginia “Ginger” Libby Crabtree, 82, longtime resident of Portland, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021 at the Barron Center.

She was born in Portland, a daughter of David and Helen (Ross) Libby. Ginger graduated from Deering High School, class of 1958. She worked for Health-tex and retired from Blue Shield Insurance Company.

She was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Nascar fan. She loved bowling and was in a women’s league for 40 years in which she and her husband traveled to many state tournaments including Hawaii. They also enjoyed many bus tours after retirement, visiting various places including Toronto, Nashville, Tenn. and the Amish Country in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed camping, reading romance novels and overseeing her many beautiful flower gardens in her yard. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Lewis Crabtree; and a brother, Richard Libby.

She was a loving mother of two daughters, Debra (Louis) Godin of Windham and Roxane (Timothy) Price of Virginia, a son, Darryl Crabtree of Portland; five grandchildren, twins Erica Hamby and Nicole Crosby, Amanda Fogg, Christian Price and Samantha Price; seven great-grandchildren, Jordan, Vanessa, Raychel, Christopher, Callie, Jacob and Joshua. She is also survived by her dog, Max; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be greatly missed. We love you mom.

Visiting hours will be held from 9-11 am on Friday, Dec. 3 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

