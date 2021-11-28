SPRINGVALE – Evelyn Francis (Huer) Bovie, 98, of Springvale, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta. She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y. on Sept. 16, 1923, a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Mansfield) Huer.

Following graduation from nursing school in 1945 she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Plattsburg, N.Y. It was here that she met her future husband, pilot Verne Bovie, a recuperating prisoner of war. They married on Sept. 16, 1945. Verne then returned to school and the couple lived in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The young family finally settled in Springvale. Verne taught at Nasson College and Evelyn worked as a nurse at Nasson College as well as the H.D. Goodall Hospital caring for others, doing what she loved.

Verne passed away on March 31, 2012.

Evelyn is survived by her children Deborah Esty and her husband, Jim, Verne Christopher Bovie and his wife, Susan, Martha Bovie and her husband, William Garceau, and Jennifer Bovie; her grandchildren Justin, Megan, Renee, Ethan, Dylan, Eliza, Marissa, and Adam.

Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book