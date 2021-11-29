PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry scored 24 points, Tobias Harris had 17 and the Philadelphia 76ers needed free throws in the final minute to beat the four-win Orlando Magic 101-96 on Monday night.

The Magic showed grit in a fiery second half and rallied from 16 down to tie it 93-all on Mo Bamba’s dunk with 57 seconds left. The Magic bench erupted with the team on the brink of upset.

The Sixers just hung on from the line. Ty Maxey made two for the lead, Joel Embiid hit 3 of 4 and Maxey added two more to help the Sixers avoid an embarrassing defeat. Embiid scored 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points and Jalen Suggs had 17.

NUGGETS 120, HEAT 111: Nikola Jokic returned and scored 24 points, Aaron Gordon added 20 and visiting Denver snapped its longest losing streak in nearly six years.

Bones Hyland scored 19 and Will Barton added 14 for the Nuggets, who had dropped six straight. Jokic hadn’t played in the last four of those because of a wrist injury but finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which was without its two leading scorers – Jimmy Butler was out with a bruised tailbone, and Tyler Herro missed the game with what the Heat called general body soreness. Adebayo had 15 of his points in the third quarter.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Michael Porter Jr. needs surgery to address his latest back injury, and there’s no known timetable yet for his return.

Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. Porter – who dealt with a serious back problem in college, so severe that some wondered if he would ever be an effective NBA player – has been limited to nine games this season.

ESPN first reported that Porter will need the surgery. Doctors will then be able to determine a likely course of recovery and how much time Porter may need before he can return.

NETS: Joe Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters.

Harris was hurt Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City and has missed the past six games. The procedure in New York was to remove a loose body in his ankle.

The Nets said they would provide updates on his return as appropriate.

Harris is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 46.6% and averaging 11.3 points in 14 games. The swingman led the league in 3-point percentage in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.