Fire destroyed a home on Florence Lane in Standish on Monday afternoon and likely took the life of a family pet.
Firefighters were dispatched to 14 Florence Lane around 2:45 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a mobile home, Public Safety Director Rob Caron said in an email. Firefighters arrived six minutes later to find the home completely engulfed in flames, he said.
Because of a “huge lack of manpower,” Caron said, firefighters from Baldwin, Limington, Sebago, Gorham and Windham were called to assist at the scene, while crews from Raymond, Cornish and Buxton covered their stations.
The fire was under control within an hour, but the home was a total loss, Caron said. None of the four family members who lived there was home at the time, but they believe their dog died in the fire.
Caron said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping the family find shelter and meet basic needs.
Caron didn’t respond when asked why Standish Fire/EMS is short-staffed and currently seeking new on-call company members. Some departments have lost employees who refused to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and most had difficulty hiring firefighters and paramedics even before the pandemic.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Standish mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire
-
Sports
NBA roundup: 76ers hold off Magic, 101-96
-
Nation & World
CDC says all vaccinated adults should get boosted
-
College
UMaine football coaching would be intriguing
-
Nation & World
Quebec reports case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.