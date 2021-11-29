Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Sat. 12/4 9 a.m. Special Town Meeting Recreation Center

Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 12/8 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Thur. 12/9 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Eureka Community Center

Thur. 12/9 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 12/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 12/7 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 12/8 8:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/6 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals

Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 12/9 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 12/6 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo

Wed. 12/8 5:30 p.m. School Fund Committee Town Office

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Community Room

Fri. 12/3 9:30 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Broadband Working Group Community Room

Mon. 12/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Business/Resident Outreach Working Group

Mon. 12/6 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 12/6 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room

Tues. 12/7 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Community Room

Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee 20 Mill St.

Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

