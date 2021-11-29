Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Sat. 12/4 9 a.m. Special Town Meeting Recreation Center
Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 12/8 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Thur. 12/9 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Eureka Community Center
Thur. 12/9 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 12/7 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/8 8:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/6 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 12/9 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 12/7 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 12/8 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 12/6 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Wed. 12/8 5:30 p.m. School Fund Committee Town Office
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Community Room
Fri. 12/3 9:30 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Broadband Working Group Community Room
Mon. 12/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Business/Resident Outreach Working Group
Mon. 12/6 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 12/6 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room
Tues. 12/7 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Community Room
Tues. 12/7 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 12/8 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee 20 Mill St.
Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
