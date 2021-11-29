Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Sat.  12/4  9 a.m.  Special Town Meeting  Recreation Center

Tues.  12/7  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  12/8  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Thur.  12/9  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Eureka Community Center

Thur.  12/9  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/2  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  12/7  10 a.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/8  8:30 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/6  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  12/8  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  12/9  6 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  12/7  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  12/8  6:30 p.m.  Capital Improvement Planning Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  12/6  7 p.m.  Recycling Advisory Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  12/7  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Wed.  12/8  5:30 p.m.  School Fund Committee  Town Office

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Community Room

Fri.  12/3  9:30 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Broadband Working Group  Community Room

Mon.  12/6  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Business/Resident Outreach Working Group

Mon.  12/6  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  12/6  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Community Room

Tues.  12/7  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  Community Room

Tues.  12/7  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  12/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  12/9  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  20 Mill St.

Thur.  12/9  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

