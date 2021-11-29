Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 12/1 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Wed. 12/1 6:30 p.m. District 1 Annual Meeting
Thur. 12/2 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Thur. 12/2 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Mon. 12/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission Departments Committee
Mon. 12/6 6:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Tues. 12/7 6 p.m. Charter Commission Elections Committee
Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 12/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Wed. 12/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
