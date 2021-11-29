Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/1  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Wed.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  District 1 Annual Meeting

Thur.  12/2  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Thur.  12/2  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Mon.  12/6  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Departments Committee

Mon.  12/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Tues.  12/7  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Elections Committee

Wed.  12/8  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  12/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  12/8  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Wed.  12/8  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

