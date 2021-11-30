SACO – Charles W. “Chuck” Talbot, 61, of Elmwood Drive passed away unexpectedly Saturday Nov. 27, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1960 in Waterbury, Conn., the son of John and Alice Johnson Talbot.

Chuck attended schools in Naugatuck, Conn., and graduated from Naugatuck High School. He later attended Waterbury State Technical College and Greater New Haven State Technical College.

He married Janine Vinciguerra in 1984. They moved to Maine with their daughters in 1997 when he began a job with TEL Corporation in South Portland. He later worked for National Semiconductor and most recently as a biomedical equipment technician for Maine Medical Center since July of 2009.

Chuck was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Saco. He was most recently a member of the Discernment Committee that called Fr. Dave Dalzell to Trinity.

He was a lover of animals, frequently sharing postings on social media for lost dogs. He enjoyed working in the garden, filling the bird feeders that he dubbed squirrel feeders, pit fires in the backyard, and tinkering in the garage and his new shed. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

He was a member of the Mug Clubs at both Barreled Souls in Saco and Island Dog Brewing in South Portland. He shared his interest in making his own craft beer with members of the Island Dog Home Brew Club.

Chuck was always willing to help. He volunteered at the Scarborough Marsh, assisting with canoe tours and helping to repair the building after flooding. He talked his family into working the water table with him for years during the Snow Egret 5k Run and Walk every Memorial Day, even the weekend of his daughter’s wedding.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janine Talbot of Saco, two daughters, Krystin Malhotra of Atlanta and husband Rohaan, and Laura Talbot of Philadelphia, a brother John V. Talbot of Naugatuck, Conn., and wife Linda, and two sisters, Sue Provost of Port Monmouth, N.J., and husband Lou, and Marge Talbot of Port Monmouth, N.J.

Visiting hours are to be held from 11:30 to 12:30 Sunday Dec. 5, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Cleveland St, Saco.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. Father David Dalzell will officiate.

Family request that masks be worn.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to West Kennebunk Animal Shelter, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

﻿

