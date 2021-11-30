Monique Alice (Huppe) Hickman 1932 – 2021 NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Monique Alice Hickman, 89, died on August 12, 2021, while under hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas with her family at her side. She was born in Brunswick on June 2, 1932, the daughter of Armand and Dorothy (Lebel) Huppe. Monique was the second oldest of nine children. She had five sisters and three brothers. Monique grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School. She joined the United States Navy in 1952 where she excelled in her training and duties. She served as a French translator aboard the USS Belleau Wood during its transitioning to the French Navy. Subsequently she was assigned to the meteorological service in Oakland, Calif. where she met her future husband, Jack Hickman. She left the service while Jack transferred to the U.S. Air Force. Their only son, Mark was born in 1958. Monique and Jack moved to Austin, Texas where they both attended the University of Texas at Austin. Later they moved to Richardson, Texas where they resided for nearly 40 years prior moving to New Braunfels, Texas. Monique enjoyed gardening, exercising regularly, and caring for animals of many species. She dearly loved Maine and enjoyed her many visits back home during her life. She was a dedicated mother and wife as well as a friend to many. Monique was a proud veteran and cherished her service in the United States Navy. Monique is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Hickman and his wife, Elsa of New Braunfels, Texas; and grandson, Matthew Hickman and his wife, Graciela of New Braunfels, Texas. Surviving brothers and sisters and their spouses are as follows, Pauline Freed of Brunswick, Anette Edwards of Morristown, Pa., Paul and Marilyn Huppe of Auburn, Raymond and Sue Huppe of Florida, Laraine and Donald Strobel of Charlestown, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Monique was proceeded in death by her husband, Jack Hickman; parents Armand and Dorothy Huppe; sisters Nancy Letarte and Arlene Huppe and her brother, Maurice Huppe. A committal service w/ navy honors for Monique was held August 30, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209.

