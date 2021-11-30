Ann Louise (Donnell) Schroeder 1944 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Ann Louise (Donnell) Schroeder, of Brunswick, formerly of Bath and Berwick, died Nov. 22, 2021, at her home in Brunswick. She was born in Memphis, Tenn. on Dec. 23, 1944, daughter of the late Louise and Henry Donnell. Ann graduated from Morse High School, class of 1963, and received her BSN from University of West Florida in 1979. She was formerly married to Michael C. Schroeder of Berwick, they divorced in January of 2011, but remained good friends. She served in the U.S. Navy and was on Active Duty from April 18, 1967 to April 17, 1969, Sept. 27, 1979 to Dec. 9, 1983, and August 25, 1990 to April, 6, 1991. Ann worked at Goodall Hospital in Sanford for over 20 years until her retirement. Ann was, for many years, a member and former Deacon of the Phippsburg Congregational Church. She was an avid crocheter and crafter, donating many handmade items to her church, family members and close friends. Ann is survived by her daughter, Deirdre V. Schroeder, of Dover, N.H. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry “Hank” Donnell. A private graveside service will be held at Orchard Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net. Contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to the Phippsburg Congregational Church.

