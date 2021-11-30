STEEP FALLS – Howard “Sonny” W. Baker of Standish, 82, died Nov. 24, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Portland on April 7, 1939, son of the late George O. and Marion T. (Clark) Baker.

Sonny grew up in Falmouth and at the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S Army. He served proudly for 24 years. He traveled the world, fought in Vietnam, and was presented a Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifices. He was civil servant for the military for 25 years until his retirement.

Sonny loved to travel, hunt with his family, tending to his flower gardens, feeding the animals, taking road trips to northern Maine, and always taking pictures, especially of moose.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Joseph Baker, sisters Georgianna Wickham, Helen “Ruthie” Brening, and Francis Grubb; and brother, Harry Baker. He is survived by his wife Helen Plummer-Baker, sons Howard “Willie” Baker-Plummer and his wife Teri of Lyman, Robert “Bob” Baker-Plummer and his wife Debra of Limington, Shawn Baker of Cross, S.C., Patrick Baker and his wife Jayme of Glenwood, M.N.; daughters, Melissa Morgan and husband Corey of Lewiston, and Tammy Goslant and her husband Albert of Raymond; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brothers Robert “Bobby” Baker and his wife Sandy of Michigan, Richard “Dickie” Baker and his wife Jane of Portland, John “Jackie” Baker and his wife Jean of Westbrook, George Baker and his wife Maxine of New Gloucester, Arthur Baker and his wife Cindy of Florida; sisters Barbara Landean of Biddeford, Dorothy “Dottie” Lewis and her husband Steve of Oxford, Margaret “Peggy” Allen and her husband Percy of Nevada; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m.,M, Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale. Following the service, A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM at the Portland Eagles, 184 St. John Street, Portland, ME. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sonny’s memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with his services.

