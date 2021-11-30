STANDISH- Theodore “Ted” Geyer, 86, of Standish, Maine passed away Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at his home with family after a long illness. He attended school in Falmouth and then went on to serve in the Korean War during his time in the Navy. He then joined the Air Force Reserves for 17 years alongside working as a mechanic for Verizon Telephone Company where he retired in 95’. Once retired he and his wife Tina began to travel. He loved traveling to Alaska and all over the United States as well as Canada. He also loved building model ships and planes during his spare time in his retirement. He loved to take his much-loved grandchildren for ice cream and cruise in his old Plymouth Coupe which he re-built himself.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Tina Geyer. His 10 children: Theodore W. Geyer Jr.(Collette), Buckfield, Daniel Geyer, Maria Turner both of Old Orchard Beach, Gwen Ricardson of Turner, Debbie Sanders of Auburn, Katherine Adams of Florida, Barbara Chase of Standish, Susan Rossetti of Lyman, Ginger Petersen and Margo Tomuschat both of Scarborough. As well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his loving brothers and sisters: Almeda Hilton, Wally Geyer, Robert Geyer, Carol Waterman and Sharon Dunn. Predeceased by Brenda Geyer, Mona Patnaude, Carl Geyer, Barry Geyer. As well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth, details to follow. The family would also like to Thank Compassus Hospice Care for their great care and compassion.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book