Food waste and food loss are not the same. Food loss occurs at the farm, where climate conditions, poor handling practices, poor harvesting practices or bad market conditions exist. It can also occur when poor storage decisions lead to shorter than necessary shelf life, and it can occur during shipment when logistics, poor processing practices, or other human or facilities problems arise.

Food waste occurs at the store, when we’re faced with limited shelf life, and such things as aesthetic display decisions about shape, size, color and variability in demand by consumers. It occurs in the home when we buy more than what we need and can use, plan meals poorly, prepare too much at one time, store things improperly, or get confused by “Best By” and “Use By” labels. The food then rots in the refrigerator.

The United Nations says that food loss and food waste are responsible for about 7% of global greenhouse gas production and that nearly 30% of the world’s agricultural land is currently producing food that will ultimately never be consumed. Earth911 further notes that, in industrialized countries, 40% of loss and waste is the waste occurring at the retail or consumer level.

So, what about date labeling on food packages? The USDA notes there are no uniform or universally accepted descriptions used on food labels for open dating in the United States. As a result, there are a wide variety of phrases used on labels to describe quality dates.

A ”Best if Used By/Before” date indicates when a product will be of best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.

A ”Sell-By” date tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It is not a safety date.

A “Use-By” date is the last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality. It is not a safety date except for when used on infant formula as described below.

A “Freeze-By” date indicates when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.

A big source of food waste is consumers or retailers throwing away wholesome food because of confusion about the meaning of these dates when they are displayed on the labels. USDA, via the Food Safety and Inspection Service, recommends universal use of the “Best if Used By” date, because research suggests that phrase better conveys to consumers that the product will be of higher quality before that date, without suggesting it is somehow spoiled or harmful and should be immediately discarded when the date arrives. Foods not showing any signs of spoilage, such as changes in odor, flavor, or texture, may be sold, purchased, donated and consumed safely beyond the “Best if Used By” date.

The big exception here is baby formula. The Food Safety and Inspection Service, notes federal regulations require a “Use-By” date on the product label of infant formula under inspection of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Consumption by this date ensures the formula contains not less than the quantity of each nutrient as described on the label.

The “Use-By” date is selected by the manufacturer, packer or distributor of the product on the basis of product analysis throughout its shelf life, tests, or other information. It is also based on the conditions of handling, storage, preparation, and use printed on the label. Do not buy or use baby formula after its “Use-By” date.

The Recycle Bin is a weekly column on what to recycle, what not to recycle, and why, in Brunswick. The public is encouraged to submit questions by email to [email protected]. Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling and Sustainability Committee, though his opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: