SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael Joseph Kane, 79, of South Portland, Maine died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family, after a long battle with dementia/ataxia.

Michael was born on Feb. 23, 1942, in Atherton, England, a son of James and Margaret (Etta) Kane. Michael never met his dad as he was serving in World War II for the British Army and died as a POW when Michael was just 2-years old.

Michael, his mother, and older sister, Rosemary, moved to America when he was 11 years old and settled in Queens, New York. Michael often talked about how he loved playing stickball in the streets of Queens as a young boy getting accustomed to life in America.

Michael graduated from Delahanty High School, Jamaica, Queens in 1960.

After high school Michael worked at John Hancock Life Insurance Company, shortly after he was drafted into the US Army for two years. After his honorable discharge, Michael went back to John Hancock and worked there for the next 27 years. During his retirement years, he enjoyed the banter with customers as a greeter at the Scarborough Wal-Mart.

Michael met his wife Catherine “Kitty” Kane at an Irish Club where they discovered their mothers went to school together in Cavan, Ireland. They married in Astoria, New York, on Sept. 30, 1967.

Michael and Kitty went on to raise their two children, Angela Marie and Michael James in Ridgewood, New York, until 1977 when they moved to Augusta. They lived in Augusta until 1997 then moved to Ireland in June of 1998 only to return to Maine five short months later to settle in South Portland.

Michael enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren, especially around the holidays. Michael enjoyed listening to rock and roll music, especially Elvis Presley. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and would watch every single game each season. He would love to tease his friends when the Red Sox lost.

Michael was a past- member of the Knights of Columbus and a present member of Holy Cross Church in South Portland, ME where he and Kitty attended mass every single Sunday until his illness.

Michael was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister.

Michael leaves behind his devoted wife, Kitty of 54 years, his daughter Angela and her husband Geano Pecoraro of Westbrook, his son Michael and his wife, Tammy Kane of Gorham; his three beloved grandsons, Jack, Aidan, and John, his brother and sister in-laws in New York, Ireland, and England, his nieces and nephews, and lots of dear friends and neighbors who were very supportive during Michael’s illness.

Prayers will be recited at the Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland Chapel 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Friday at 12:15 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road in South Portland.

To share an online condolence or view Michael’s memorial page please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Paul Memorial Fund 155 Black Point Rd. Scarborough, ME or the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 U.S. Rt. 1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074.

﻿

Guest Book