YARMOUTH – Ellen Twombly Hay Holway passed away in her childhood hometown of Yarmouth, on Nov. 8, 2021, at the age of 89.

Ellen was a passionate daughter, wife, mother and teacher who spent over 25 years in the educational field. She was ahead of her time as a forward thinker and role model, seeking out higher education for herself and encouraging others to do the same. Among her many accomplishments, she earned high honors from elementary school through obtaining her Master’s Degree, and held a certificate of advanced computer technology. Ellen was proud of her connection to her alma maters of North Yarmouth Academy (valedictorian) and Colby College (Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa), and remained involved with these schools through fundraising and reunion committees.

Ellen dedicated her career not only to educating children but also those in the teaching profession. She led workshops and programs to promote diversity, equality, and leadership in school settings. Ellen held a groundbreaking holistic view of education, which emphasized immersion in art, music, science, and literature.

Ellen led many volunteer efforts to elevate her home community of Acton, Mass., and school community of Maynard, Mass. She spearheaded the 250th Anniversary celebration of Acton in 1985; served on Acton school committees and the Maynard chamber of commerce; was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader; was a charter member for the League of Women Voters; served as a chairman for the Historical Society; on the board of directors for Maynard Friends of the Library; to name a few.

Ellen was tremendously proud of and devoted to her family. Her free time was often spent planning vacations or weekend getaways to Casco Bay. She instilled the importance of education in her children, supporting them as they followed their passions and fostered their unique talents. Their family library was accordingly extensive and diverse, including books covering many topics from astronomy to Shakespeare. Ellen’s home was always filled with music: multiple pianos, eclectic instruments, and voices in song. Holidays were especially meaningful to Ellen, and she made sure family gatherings were focused on quality time together. She was known for capturing memories through photography and video, and always carried her camera during family outings.

When she wasn’t working hard inside the house, Ellen could often be found gardening. Over the years, Ellen created many gardens and water features at multiple properties. As her children and grandchildren grew up, she frequently brought them on boating trips to the many islands of Casco Bay. Ellen ensured every adventure was an opportunity for teaching her family about nature or maritime history. She especially loved the lighthouses of Maine and their historical significance.

Ellen was predeceased by her husband William C. Holway III and is survived by her six children: Julie (Steve), Suzanne (Mark), Cammy (Nick), Amy (Doug), Daniel (Toni), Joanna; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life was held for Ellen and William on Nov. 19, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebration of her legacy, her Family is asking donations be made in Ellen’s memory to Tree Street Youth Center 141 Howe Street, Lewiston ME 04240 Phone: 207-513-6866 https://treestreetyouth.org/support/#ways-to-give .

Tree Street Youth Mission Statement:

Tree Street Youth is a Lewiston-based community of youth and adults who use their diverse lived experiences and collective empowerment to co-create youth-centered programs and partnerships that encourage leadership, learning, exploration and growth. We are grounded in radical accessibility and relationships rooted in equity and care.

