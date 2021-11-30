NEW LIMERICK – Pauline “Polly” Pipes Hand, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2021, at Madigan House in Houlton, Maine. She was the third of four children and only daughter born to Charles and Ruth (Taylor) Pipes of New Limerick. Her parents and brothers predeceased her. Born on Dec. 29, 1921, she passed away only thirty-three days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

She married Lynwood Hand, of New Limerick, on June 17, 1944. Polly and Lynwood had two children, Ward Charles and Dorothy “Dottie” Ruth. Lynwood and Ward predeceased her.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Hand Williams and her husband, Michael A. Williams, of New Limerick and Morrison, Colorado; her granddaughter, Lisa Jayne Holmes and her husband, William Holmes, of Carpinteria, Calif.; her grandson, Lt. Col (U.S. Army, ret.) Boyd Jason Tomasetti and his wife, Mary Clare Tomasetti, of Falls Church, Va.; two great-grandsons, Scott William Holmes and Matthew Tomasetti Holmes, ages 19 and 17, of Carpinteria, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Susan Brooks, of Raymond; and several much loved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and one-great-grand-nephew from the Hand and Pipes families.

Interment will be in the New Limerick cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the Hand family home in New Limerick in June 2022 when the vibrant pink petunias, for which she was known, will be blooming in her window boxes. A full obituary with information about the Celebration of Life will be published in the Spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at the Tribute Wall at http://www.dunnfuneral.com.

