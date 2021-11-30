BATH – Alexander Mungen Sr., 85. passed away on Nov. 25, 2021 at the Gosnell Hospice due to medical complications.

Alexander was born on March 17, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Samuel and Carey (Rogers) Mungen. He graduated from Westinghouse High School in Brooklyn, New York. He worked for the United States Railroad Service as a foreman for many years until he was diagnosed with cancer. He fought his cancer throughout his life for 40 years and always came out on top. He was the true definition of a fighter. On November 19, 1955, he married Ruby Jennings, together they raised five children.

He was predeceased by this son Alexander Mungen Jr., his daughter Sybil Mungen and his sister Delorus McGowan.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Mungen and children Denise Mungen, Erick Mungen and Marlon Mungen as well as his grandchildren Malik Nicholson, Kaylin Kerina, Alexis Mungen, Briana Mungen and Erick Mungen Jr. and several great grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his love of family. He was always the life of the party starting the card games and always had a way with those cards. His favorite sport was baseball and he loved the New York Yankees. You could always find him in his room watching every game he could. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and going to the casino. He was loved by many for his one liners that could have the whole room doubled over in laughter. We pay tribute to a great man in the many ways he was in our lives and are grateful for the moments. In the spring of 2022 we will hold a Celebration of Life in Brooklyn New York which will be his final resting place. Our family is grateful for all the support we received during this difficult time and would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your willingness to help us in our time of need.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Alexander’s memorial page or share an online condolence please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

