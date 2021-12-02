Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail. More than 10 vendors with fine crafts and unique products, baked goods, books, wreaths plus church fundraising tables. Takeout lunch available.

Christmas marketplace – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Selection of fresh greens, wide variety of baked goods, Wanda’s homemade pickles and handcrafted gift ideas for family, friends and pets.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Hand-knit and hand-sewn items, including mittens, scarves and aprons; jewelry; baked goods; and a Christmas shop.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Living Waters Christian School, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Do-it-yourself children’s crafts, decorate gingerbread men, treats, cake walk, family photo booth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: