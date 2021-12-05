GORHAM – Norman Ercell Gordon, 89, died after a long and courageous battle with Dementia at the Gorham House on Nov. 26, 2021. He was born on Feb. 15, 1932 in Berwick, Maine and was the son of the late Ercell M. Gordon and Doris (Clark) Gordon. He graduated from Windham High School in 1950 where he was an amazing tri-season athlete, excelling at football, basketball and baseball.

Norman graduated from the University of Gorham, with a Bachelor of Education, received his Master’s from University of Hartford, CT and continued his Ph.D., studies at UCONN, Conn. He married Mary Dianne Akeley in 1958. They settled in Windham, in 1963.

Norman started his career at Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School in Middletown, Conn. as the head of the science department. Norman then joined the Sargent Welch company as one of their Regional Sales leaders where he helped equip hundreds of science departments with microscopes and science needs. Later in his career, Norm joined Husson College as the Director of Admissions and then joined Casco Bay College as the Director of Admissions. Even after retirement, Norm kept himself busy at Clark Insurance and Bushmaster of Maine.

Norm was known for his love of education and was a passionate advocate that every child deserved an equal education opportunity. He loved all sports and would be a steadfast fan of the New England Patriots, the Boston Celtics, the UCONN women’s basketball team and the Boston Red Sox. He was the best fan and cheerleader at his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was also known for his kindness and gracious gentlemen ways. He volunteered for the Windham Kiwanis and sat on multiple education committees. One of his favorite past times was spending time at the family Spring Hollow Farm on the Pope Road on Windham Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor (Gordon) Amend. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, Mary Dianne (Akeley) Gordon are his daughter, Laura Barbaro and her husband John Barbaro of Naples, FL , his son James Gordon and his wife, Angela Gordon of Randolph, ME and his daughter Elizabeth Heinzman and her husband Jack Heinzman III of Falmouth, ME; three grandchildren who he adored: Jennifer Averill and her husband Tom and their sons Tanner, Caleb and Bradley of Searsmont, ME, John Barbaro and his wife, Lauren of Hoboken, NJ; and Samantha Heinzman of Falmouth, ME. He also has one surviving brother, Thomas Gordon of MD and many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of the Gorham House and the special love and care from the Windsor II staff and the incredible love and care and from the Compassus of Maine Hospic team and his compassionate caregiver, Molly.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday December 11, at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 919 Roosevelt Tr. Windham.

To express Condolences or to participate in Norman’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Flower donations are welcomed or a donation in Norman’s name can be made to http://www.hhelpfoundation.org (please enter in comments; Compassus of Maine/Norman Gordon).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous