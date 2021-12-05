FLORIDA – Montell Ronald Jensen, CWO3, a proud retired veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, in Boynton Beach, Fla. Ron was born on October 14, 1935, in Lowell, Mass., to Dorothy and Chester Jensen. Ron grew up in North Chelmsford, Mass., enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, served for three years, and then served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 24 years. Over his 27 years of service, Ron was stationed up and down the East Coast from Portland, to Key West, Fla. Ron retired in 1981.Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years Barbara Jensen (Whitmore) and his six children, Ron Jensen (Lamjuan), Rick Jensen (Rosemarie), Diane Peragini (Mike), Sandy Gallardo (Victor), Linda Miller (Dave), John Jensen, and his 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, John, and granddaughter, Krystina. Ron’s loved ones will remember his passion for woodworking, golf, and billiards.A private family service will be held at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.. on Dec. 1, 2021, honoring the life of Montell Jensen.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trustbridge Hospice,5300 East Avenue,West Palm Beach, FL 33407(561) 848-5200www.trustbridge.com

