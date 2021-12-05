WALPOLE, N.H. – Turner, Maine native Roger Owen Prince, sculptor, art professor, antiques dealer, and World War II veteran, died peacefully at his home in Walpole, N.H. on Nov. 18, 2021. He was 97.

The fiercely intelligent artist with an unforgettable acerbic wit was a graduate of Colby College (BA) and Columbia University (MA) and spent a Fulbright year making sculpture in Italy. Widely collected, Roger exhibited throughout Maine, New England, and New York. His contribution to the Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial in 1960 was praised by New York Times art critic John Canady as a “small, complicated, beautifully ordered bronze.”

Roger leaves behind a memorable canon of bronze and clay sculpture. In his later work, he focused keenly on his intimate surroundings including “Pastoral Variations 3 times 3,” a floor piece in bronze which consists of a field of nine blocks over which realistically modeled cows lounge and graze.” In a 2009 review for the Maine Sunday Telegram art critic Phillip Isaacson wrote, “Prince’s bronzes are principally unique castings, and his hand seems very close by. Some, in their slenderness, seem annotative; a few seem whimsical; all are warmly indulgent.”

In 1950 Roger married his first wife, Maine native Ruth Stetson Pittman and they had two children, Liz Prince, and the late Susan Prince Thompson. For many years Roger taught art – first as director of the sculpture department at Silvermine School of Art in New Canaan, Conn. Later Roger and his second wife Nancy Tholen Prince joined Wooster Community Art Center as co-directors, and the couple moved with their son Aaron Prince to Danbury, Conn. Nancy, who was married to Roger for over 50 years, predeceased him on Nov. 4, 2021.

Following their retirement from teaching Roger and Nancy returned to Maine – settling first at the family farmhouse in Turner and later in Portland. For nearly two decades the couple traveled extensively throughout New England and New York buying and selling antiques.

Roger spent the last six years of his life in Walpole, N.H., and continued to make art, garden, read extensively, and ride his bike around the common. He lived his life without regret and inspired all his children to think independently and follow their creative ambitions.

Roger Prince is survived by his children Liz Prince, Nyack, N.Y., Aaron Prince, Fort Ann, N.Y.; stepchildren Sara Peyton, Occidental, Calif., Craig Peyton, Rhinebeck, N.Y., and Martha Reynolds, Walpole, N.H., their spouses and partners; along with many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A private celebration of Roger Prince’s life is planned.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation to your local art center.

