STANDISH – Steven “Steve” Meehan died at the Barron Center on Nov. 30, 2021, in Portland, due to advanced stages of Alzheimer’s. He was 66 years old.

Steve was born June 20, 1955, in Portland, to his parents John “Jack” Meehan and Dorothy (Farrell) Meehan. He was a 1973 graduate of Rumford High School, Rumford, and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He was married in 1976 to Christine (Hoffses) Meehan.

Steve worked for Shaw’s Supermarkets for 25 years. He enjoyed watching football and ice hockey as well as playing wiffleball, playing fantasy football, hunting, and fishing.

Steve is survived by his wife Chris of Standish; his daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Corey McCarthy of Standish; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Shawna Meehan of Poland; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Patti Meehan of Cornish; his sister Dianne Stevens, Dover Foxcroft, and his grandchildren; Cameron, Avery and Aria. He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Jack, and several aunts and uncles.

Steve’s celebration of life will be December 9th, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. All are welcome, due to regulations face masks will be required.

To share memories of Steve or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Please consider donating to the Barron Center and/or Alzheimer’s association in Steve’s honor.

