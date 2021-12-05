WALPOLE, N.H. – Nancy Tholen Prince, artist, teacher, and antiques dealer, died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2021, at her home in Walpole, N.H. with her family and beloved dogs by her side. She was 92.

Nancy is remembered for her gorgeous paintings, her passion for fine art and handmade crafts, love of nature and animals, supporter of human rights, peace and environmental activism. A trailblazer, with an outsized personality, and keen wit, she was a lifelong inspiration to her six children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A child of the depression and raised in Bronxville, N.Y., Nancy discovered her love of painting early and knew she would dedicate her life to art. She began that quest at Bennington College in Vermont. After her marriage to Paul Peyton, she continued her art education at Hartford Art School and Silvermine College of Art in Connecticut. A bold and creative thinker, Nancy volunteered her time to civil rights and women’s rights organizations.

Following graduate study at Yale School of Fine Arts, Nancy and her second husband, sculptor Roger Prince, joined Wooster Community Art Center in Danbury, Conn. as co-directors. During the couple’s tenure at Wooster, Conn., Nancy was a beloved teacher of painting and design.

After retiring from teaching, Nancy carved a path to her second act as a prominent New England antiques dealer. The couple settled in Maine – first at their summer farmhouse in Turner and later in Portland. For nearly two decades Nancy traveled extensively throughout New England and New York buying and selling antiques. Active in the Portland cultural community she served on several local boards supporting the arts. Nancy and her husband donated much of their Native American collection to the Hudson Museum in Orono.

Nancy happily spent the last six years of her life in Walpole, N.H. just down the road from her daughter, Martha Reynolds. She remained active in the antiques business, gardening, cooking, reading extensively, and had recently resumed painting.

Nancy Tholen Prince is survived by her husband, Roger Prince, Walpole, N.H.; her brother, Charles Tholen, Birmingham, Mich.; and children Sara Peyton, Occidental, Calif., Craig Peyton, Rhinebeck, N.Y., Martha Reynolds, Walpole, N.H., Liz Prince, Nyack, N.Y., and Aaron Prince, Fort Ann, N.Y., their spouses and partners; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of Nancy Prince’s life is planned.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Nancy’s memory to The Humane Society, Greenpeace, or your local art center.

