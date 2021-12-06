’12th Night’

6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Through Dec. 18. Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland, free, suggested donation of $20 per person, $40 per family, no reservations needed. fenixtheatre.com

Fenix Theatre Company presents a merry merging of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with the classic poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the result is a family-friendly joyful romp. You’ll see characters like Valentine, Sebastian and Olivia make their way through a musical winter wonderland filled with a sleigh full of songs and a tree full of laughter.

‘Twas the Night Before…Burlesque!

7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Dec. 15-18. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20, adults only. vividmotion.org

If any stockings are hung by the chimney with care at this show, they’ll likely be the fishnet variety. Vivid Motion Dance presents ‘Twas the Night Before…Burlesque!” in an adults-only night of saucy shenanigans. They’ll put a sexy spin on the traditional Christmas poem with a pajama party, frisky reindeer and, gasp – a sexy Santa. Grab tickets fast so you’re not left out in the cold while things heat up at the St. Lawrence Arts Center.

Warren Miller’s ‘Winter Starts Now’

7:30 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $23 day of event. statetheatreportland.com

Nobody documents winter outdoor activity quite like the folks at Warren Miller. During “Winter Starts Now,” you’ll be taken to Prince William Sound in Alaska, The Rocky Mountains and, yes, even Maine. The film features big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin along with speed riding legend JT Holmes and snow masters Madison Rose, Vasu Sojitra and Jim Ryan. You’ll also meet rising star Madison Caston and Paralympic snowboarder Noah Elliott, and watch as Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee complete the first-ever disabled ski descent of Denali.

Maine Celebration of Lights

5-9 p.m. daily including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Through Jan 2. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $20 to $50 per vehicle. fiestashows.com/lights

Baby, you can drive your car straight into a holiday wonderland. The Maine Celebration of Lights is a dazzling drive-through display of more than a million LED lights as well as several animatronic scenes. For a full mile, you’ll be awestruck as you slowly make your way past the Twelve Days of Christmas scene and the tunnel of lights. You’re even allowed to pull over and snap photos along the way. There will also be a food truck on hand with fried dough, popcorn, hot chocolate and more.

