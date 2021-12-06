The Dec. 1 oral arguments before the Supreme Court pertaining to Mississippi’s draconian law attacking abortion rights in this country, brought to light the poor decision making by Sen. Susan Collins.In her grandstanding October 2018 speech, where she announced her support for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, she specifically cited then-Judge Kavanaugh’s overwhelming respect for precedent and went a step further, stating that his approach toward the doctrine of severability is narrow. “When a part of a statute is challenged on constitutional grounds, he has argued for severing the invalid clause as surgically as possible while allowing the overall law to remain intact,” she said. That’s not what we witnessed last week with his vacuous arguments that the court should remain neutral when it comes to constitutional rights. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around that nonsense.
Frank DAgostino
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts Review
Theater review: ‘Dying to Know’ gets a moving premiere at Mad Horse
-
Business
Think legal marijuana is everywhere in California? Think again
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
Business
Marijuana sales taxes poised to buoy states when pandemic aid runs out
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.