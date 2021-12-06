The Dec. 1 oral arguments before the Supreme Court pertaining to Mississippi’s draconian law attacking abortion rights in this country, brought to light the poor decision making by Sen. Susan Collins.



In her grandstanding October 2018 speech, where she announced her support for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, she specifically cited then-Judge Kavanaugh’s overwhelming respect for precedent and went a step further, stating that his approach toward the doctrine of severability is narrow. “When a part of a statute is challenged on constitutional grounds, he has argued for severing the invalid clause as surgically as possible while allowing the overall law to remain intact,” she said.



That’s not what we witnessed last week with his vacuous arguments that the court should remain neutral when it comes to constitutional rights. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around that nonsense.

Frank DAgostino

Harpswell

