Kudos to the city of Westbrook for putting on a spectacular seasonal display of color and light. If you have not driven through downtown Westbrook recently after dusk, you are missing a real treat.



Better yet, bundle up, grab a cup of coffee or cocoa and walk the boardwalk along the river. You will be engulfed by vibrant colored lights of blues and gold, purples and greens, and reds and yellows – a true feast for the eyes. So, add a little extra “merry” to your Christmas, or a little more “happy” to your Hanukkah, and bask in this festive showcase. It will lift your spirits!



My husband and I drove from the Bridge Street bridge, then down Main Street to Riverbank Park. We did it twice because I just couldn’t get enough of those amazing lights.

Take some time. Put the kids in the car. Let the child inside you delight in the spectacle of Westbrook’s winter wonderland. You’ll be glad you did.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

