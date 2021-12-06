Kudos to the city of Westbrook for putting on a spectacular seasonal display of color and light. If you have not driven through downtown Westbrook recently after dusk, you are missing a real treat.Better yet, bundle up, grab a cup of coffee or cocoa and walk the boardwalk along the river. You will be engulfed by vibrant colored lights of blues and gold, purples and greens, and reds and yellows – a true feast for the eyes. So, add a little extra “merry” to your Christmas, or a little more “happy” to your Hanukkah, and bask in this festive showcase. It will lift your spirits! My husband and I drove from the Bridge Street bridge, then down Main Street to Riverbank Park. We did it twice because I just couldn’t get enough of those amazing lights.
Take some time. Put the kids in the car. Let the child inside you delight in the spectacle of Westbrook’s winter wonderland. You’ll be glad you did.
Pamela BrantWestbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts Review
Theater review: ‘Dying to Know’ gets a moving premiere at Mad Horse
-
Business
Think legal marijuana is everywhere in California? Think again
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
Business
Marijuana sales taxes poised to buoy states when pandemic aid runs out
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.