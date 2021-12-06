Likely COVID-19 will never have only local outbreaks; rather it will become endemic like the flu and other coronaviruses .

It will warrant routine – possibly annual – vaccination, particularly for vulnerable persons. Each year it will result in millions of mild illnesses and tens of thousands of deaths, largely of the vulnerable.

Large numbers of deaths and substantial economic disruptions will cease when most are fully vaccinated or have had multiple COVID infections. Almost everyone will get COVID multiple times, at appreciable risk or be vaccinated at very small risk.

The rational choice is rapid vaccination.

Rolfe Petschek

Kennebunkport

