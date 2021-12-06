Likely COVID-19 will never have only local outbreaks; rather it will become endemic like the flu and other coronaviruses .
It will warrant routine – possibly annual – vaccination, particularly for vulnerable persons. Each year it will result in millions of mild illnesses and tens of thousands of deaths, largely of the vulnerable.
Large numbers of deaths and substantial economic disruptions will cease when most are fully vaccinated or have had multiple COVID infections. Almost everyone will get COVID multiple times, at appreciable risk or be vaccinated at very small risk.
The rational choice is rapid vaccination.
Rolfe Petschek
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts Review
Theater review: ‘Dying to Know’ gets a moving premiere at Mad Horse
-
Business
Think legal marijuana is everywhere in California? Think again
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
Business
Marijuana sales taxes poised to buoy states when pandemic aid runs out